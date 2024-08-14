Cheeky panda aims pee at visitors to Chinese zoo

Cameras have caught the moment a cheeky panda took aim at members of the public at a Chinese zoo - by trying to pee on them.

The viewing area outside of the enclosure in Beijing was packed out, when the huge beast cocked its leg in an acrobatic-style motion, and urinated against the glass.

The shocked visitors found the funny side, bursting into laughter at the unexpected behaviour.

However, according to the WWF, pandas choose to pee while posed in a handstand to mark their territory.