Patrick Stewart says starring in Yorkshire Tea ad is ‘career highlight’

Sir Patrick Stewart says starring in Yorkshire Tea’s latest advertisement has been a “career highlight for one of Yorkshire’s own.”

The ad features Sir Patrick as a Yorkshire Tea employee who gives a theatrical speech at a coworker’s leaving party.

“Tina. The void so hollow, that you shall leave. The emptiness felt within these walls ... our dreams, our wishes, ride with you,” Stewart sincerely says to the departing staff member, before declaring that they’re off to the pub.

The ad closes with the message: “Yorkshire Tea, where everything’s done proper.”

