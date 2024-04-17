Paul Hollywood reveals which royals he’d welcome to Bake Off

Paul Hollywood has revealed which members of the royal family he would like to see on The Great British Bake Off.

The celebrity baker and TV presenter, 57, was made an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17 April) for services to baking and broadcasting.

Hollywood has been a judge on the hit TV show since it began in 2010.

He co-hosted first with Dame Mary Berry and then Dame Prue Leith.

When asked if the show could see a member of the royal family participate, Hollywood said: "I think William and Kate... they would be more than welcome."