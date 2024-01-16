Paul Mescal admits superstardom would make him ‘profoundly depressed’

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Paul Mescal hopes that he does not become even more famous than he is after the release of his upcoming film, Gladiator 2.

The 27-year-old Irish actor, who is taking on the lead role in the upcoming sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 Oscar-winning film, admitted that he'll be "in a bad spot" if he's pushed to superstardom.

"I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naïve? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street?" he said, when asked what his life will be like after Gladiator 2 comes out.

"I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true. I’ll have an answer next year, but if [the film] impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot."