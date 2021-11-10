Ryan Reynolds has reacted brilliantly to Paul Rudd being named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine.

“I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Reynolds joked during an appearance on NBC’s Today programme.

“He’s going to play it shy, play it bashful, humble. If I knew what I know now, I wouldn’t do that, you’ve got to seize that opportunity!”

Reynolds - who won the accolade in 2010 - then went on to joke that he would “leave his family” if he won it now.

