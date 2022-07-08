Newborn penguin chicks given fruity names at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo has welcomed the arrival of nine endangered Humboldt penguin chicks, with keepers naming the baby birds after their favourite fruits.

The first to hatch was Plum, with Peach, Papaya, Cherry, Rhubarb, Satsuma, Lemon and Banana also joining the colony.

In a tribute to a vet who saved the eyesight of the penguins’ father, Munch, last year, the final chick was named Iona-Berry.

Of the world’s 18 species of penguins, Humboldts are one of the most at risk of extinction, threatened by climate change and over-fishing of their food sources.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.