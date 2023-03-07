Piers Morgan thanks Meghan in acceptance speech at Sports Journalism Awards

Piers Morgan thanked the Duchess of Sussex during his acceptance speech at the SJA British Sports Journalism Awards.

He won the prestigious Scoop of the Year award for his world-exclusive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The broadcaster remarked that the forward was "the most iconic number seven in Manchester United history," until the side's humiliation at Anfield.

"I'd also like to thank Meghan Markle, without whom it wouldn't be TalkTV Piers Morgan Uncensored," he added.

