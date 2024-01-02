Watch a group of penguins make their way through the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium as part of an adorable parade.

The walk takes place each weekend at 11:30am - weather permitting - and begins at the upper entrance of the aquarium.

According to the Pittsburgh Zoo, their penguins typically take 20 minutes to complete the journey, as they waddle around to explore outside.

During the popular event, zoo guests can line the pathway along the aquarium and watch the penguins parade past, with the viewing experience included free with admission.