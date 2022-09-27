Maisie Williams opens up about 'traumatic' family relationship on The Diary of a CEO

Former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams spoke candidly about her family life during a recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

The actress, 25, told host Steven Bartlett about a “traumatic” relationship that consumed much of her childhood.

“I think a lot of the traumatic things that were happening, I didn’t realise that they were wrong. But I knew, I would look around at other kids and be like, ‘Why don’t they seem to understand this pain, or dread, or fear?’” Ms Williams said.

