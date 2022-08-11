Porsche 911 GT3 R ‘enters the track’ in 2023 for motorsport enthusiasts

Porsche says its new 911 GT3 R “begins another chapter in its success story” as it “enters the track” for motorsport enthusiasts.

The rear-wheel drive sports car boats a horsepower of 565, and a six-speed sequential dog-type transmission.

Weighing around 1,250 kilograms, improved aerodynamics will ensure greater precision, according to the manufacturers, along with optimised balance and greater power reserves.

In this clip, Porsche’s director of motorsport sales Michael Dreiser discusses what can be expected from the latest model.

