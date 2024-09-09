Post office campaigner Alan Bates married by Richard Branson on Caribbean island

Independent TV
Watch: Post office campaigner Alan Bates married by Richard Branson on private Caribbean island
Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates has married his partner Suzanne Sercombe on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island.
The wedding was officiated by the Virgin tycoon on his private island in the British Virgin Islands last month.
Sir Richard reportedly invited the couple to the island after Sir Alan, 70, said in an interview in January: “If Richard Branson is reading this, I’d love a holiday.”
Footage of the wedding was shared on Instagram by the Virgin tycoon on Sunday 8 September.
“Congratulations Mr Bates – and Mrs Bates. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a break,” Sir Richard wrote.
