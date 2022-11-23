Wall-E lookalike robot aims to provide power on moon by 2025

A Wall-E lookalike robot has been unveiled by a Canadian company that aims to provide power on the moon by 2025.

Stells say their Mobile Power Rover, or MPR-1, could be on the lunar landscape in the next three years - and that it will trundle along to where power is needed.

The vehicle will serve the moon’s south pole region providing charge to other lunar applications including robots, rovers and landers, potentially supporting future human missions.

“This project aims to bring moon exploration a significant step towards the ultimate goal of a long-term presence,” Stells said.

