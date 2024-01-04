Critically endangered baby gorilla born at Prague Zoo

Prague Zoo has welcomed the birth of a critically endangered baby western lowland gorilla.

Officials don’t know the sex of the baby yet, but zoo director Miroslav Bobek said it was born late on Tuesday 2 January to its mother, Duni.

Shortly after the birth, zoo staff gave the newborn a rest from the public and the gorilla complex was closed.

Visitors were allowed in again on Thursday to view the new baby.

Native to central Africa, western lowland gorillas were declared critically endangered in 2007 because of habitat loss, as well as deaths caused by the Ebola virus and hunters who killed them illegally.