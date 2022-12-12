The world’s first artificial womb facility lets parents choose their baby’s characteristics from a menu.

EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research.

The concept boasts that it will allow infertile couples to conceive their own babies and claims to be a “perfect solution” for women who have had their uterus removed due to cancer or other complications.

A so-called ‘elite package’ offered by EctoLife would allow parents to genetically engineer the embryo before implanting it into the artificial womb.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.