Pride and Prejudice house goes on sale for £6m

A Wiltshire mansion that was the setting of the BBC’s Pride and Prejudice television series is up for sale for a colossal £6m.

Boasting eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, the grade II-listed Luckington Court was used as the Bennet family home in the 1995 show, which starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle as Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet respectively.

The property is also an equestrian facility with an outdoor riding school and farm buildings, as well as a 17th century dovecote and 18.99 acres (7.68 hectares) of permanent grassland.

Sign up to our newsletters.