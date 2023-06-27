KSI and Logan Paul pelted with Prime bottles during event

KSI and Logan Paul were pelted with Prime bottles thrown by fans during an event.

The first incident happened while the two internet stars were in Copenhagen, Demark as part of a promotional tour of Europe for their popular sports drink.

In a video posted by the Prime Twitter account, KSI can be heard shouting: “Drink Prime!” before the bottles begin flying towards him and Paul.

Both took cover and laughed as the Prime was launched towards them, with one bottle hitting KSI in the face.

“That Prime bottle to my head was pinpoint,” he tweeted afterwards.

A second video shows the pair pelted as they stood on stage in a different location.