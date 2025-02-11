Prince Harry has opened up about showing son Archie footage of the moment his mother Princess Diana walked through an Angolan minefield.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to CTV News about how the Invictus Games has given him the opportunity to talk to his five-year-old son about his mother’s work.

Harry told CTV News: “Interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn’t even really consider.

“He wanted to see videos and photographs of her out there doing her thing for landmines all those years ago.

“It produced a very interesting conversation, different from what I thought it would be.”