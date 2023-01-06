Prince Harry has revealed that he was suffering from a frostbitten penis during William and Kate’s wedding.

In his upcoming book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex claims his “ears and cheeks” were healing around the time of the event in April 2011, but he was still suffering “issues” with his “todger”.

He had returned to the UK from a 200-mile expedition to the North Pole in March 2011.

Describing more of the story, Harry revealed his father, King Charles III, was very “sympathetic” about his frostbitten ears and cheeks following the trek.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.