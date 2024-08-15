The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Colombia for their four-day visit. Vice President Francia Marquez invited them to the South American country after she was “moved” by their Netflix documentary.

“I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story and her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world,” Ms Marquez said.