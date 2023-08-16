Watch: Prince Harry appears in new Netflix trailer for Invictus Games documentary

A new trailer for the Duke of Sussex's Heart of Invictus documentary on Netflix has been released.

In a teaser clip, Prince Harry is pictured on stage telling competitors: "It is here at Invictus Games that you realise whatever you carry was the springboard that propelled you to the next level."

Harry set up the international sporting event in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

According to a description on Netflix, the documentary follows six people competing in the 2022 edition of the Games.