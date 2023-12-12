Paddy McGuinness recalls the moment Prince Harry ripped down a picture of the late Queen during a “wild party” night in Chelsea.

The Top Gear star joined Gordon Smart and Martin Compston on their Restless Natives podcast and revealed what really happened when he spent a night with Harry and some of the members of One Direction.

The 50-year-old said: “I was talking to one of the security lads at the end because there was all sorts going on. He [Harry] was ripping my t-shirt off, snogging and kissing me and ripped a photo of the Queen off the wall and said 'I can't have her watching me doing this'.”