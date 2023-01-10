Spare: Prince Harry's memoir becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir, Spare, has broken the record as the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.

The Duke of Sussex’s controversial and headline-grabbing autobiography hit the shelves in the UK on Tuesday, 10 January.

It surged into the record books with 400,000 hardback, e-book, and audio format copies being snapped up, according to his publishers.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," Transworld Penguin Random House said.

