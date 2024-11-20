Prince Harry gets 'neck tattoo' with American singer Jelly Roll for Invictus sketch

Prince Harry stars in a new comedy sketch with the Duke of Sussex appearing to be given a neck tattoo by American singer Jelly Roll.

The Prince filmed the new sketch as part of the build-up to the Invictus Games in Canada.

In the footage, filmed at New York tattoo parlour East Side Ink, Harry screams as he sits in the chair for his tattoo.

Country singer Jelly Roll tells him: “Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?”

A shocked Harry replies: “No, no, no, why are you wearing a glove?”, to which Jelly Roll says: “We're giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games.”