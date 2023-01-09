Jump to content

Prince Harry jokes he didn’t know William and Kate were Suits fans until he introduced them to Meghan

01:02

Kate Gill | 1673266972

Prince Harry jokes he didn’t know William and Kate were Suits fans until he introduced them to Meghan

Prince Harry jokes he didn’t know William and Kate were Suits fans until he introduced them to Meghan.

During his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Harry discusses sibling rivalry and what it was like to introduce Meghan to William and Kate.

Tom Bradby said: “You have this sibling rivalry with your brother. And then Kate comes along... and you saw her as the sister you never had.

“And then you get to this point where you meet the love of your life, and you introduce them and...”

“They’re Suits fans. Who would’ve thought?” Harry quips.

“But the impression is that almost from the get-go it’s just they don’t get on. Fair?” Bradby then asks.

“Yeah, fair,” Harry responds.

