Prince William carries out first official engagement as Duke of Cornwall

Prince William has carried out his first-ever official engagement as the Duke of Cornwall.

This video shows the prince meeting with local children during his trip to the seven-acre Newquay Orchard.

While there, he also spoke with organisations supporting the community and staff working for the Duchy of Cornwall.

The orchard provides environmental education and training to members of the public.

His father, King Charles, bestowed the title on him when he ascended to the throne following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

