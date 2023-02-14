Prince William stuns sixth-form students with surprise FaceTime call

Prince William shocked a group of sixth formers by calling them on FaceTime during their lunch break.

The Prince of Wales was visiting medical and ambulance workers in Ipswich on Friday, 10 February, when he called the son of one of the ambulance workers.

“Are you doing any work?” the prince joked as the group of teens gathered around the phone.

Hannah Wickison, 18, who was part of the group, said they were “completely speechless.”

“We were just laughing at everything he was saying as we didn’t know what to say.”

Sign up for our newsletters.