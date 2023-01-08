Prince Harry says William ‘aired concerns’ over his relationship with Meghan

Prince Harry claims his brother William “aired concerns” over his relationship with Meghan.

Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradbury, the royal

He said: “No he never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns, very early, and said you know, ‘This is gonna be really hard for you’ and I still to this day don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about.

“Maybe he predicted what the British press’s reaction was going to be,” he added.

