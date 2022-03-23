Prince William and Kate Middleton donned scuba gear to go diving at the second-largest barrier reef in the world during their visit to Belize.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised locals for their efforts to look after the marine environment off its coast.

In footage shared on social media, the pair swam alongside each other and gave the “OK” hand signal as they viewed the beautiful coral and marine life.

The scuba diving experience concluded the couple’s trip to Belize and they have since arrived in Jamaica.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.