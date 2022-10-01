Miles Teller says he got lost in Prince William’s eyes at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Miles Teller admitted that he got “lost in Prince William’s eyes” when they met at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

While telling Jimmy Fallon about the moment he met the Prince and Princess of Wales, he shared that he made a faux pas.

“I think right off the bat I messed up ... You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But, I felt the vibe, so I was like, ‘I’m going in.’”

Mr Teller then adds: “I think right there, I’m honestly lost in Prince William’s eyes.”

