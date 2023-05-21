Prince William joins Royal Navy submarines to discuss mental health during rowing

The Prince of Wales has joined the crew of Royal Navy submariners who have taken on a Transatlantic rowing challenge to raise money to support the mental health and well-being of their colleagues.

In the clip, the prince takes to the water and does his bit of rowing as he chats to the members of HMS Oardacious which have crews lined up for this year’s event and for 2024.

HMS Oardacious has raised £110,000 so far.

