Princess Charlotte playfully attempts to conduct orchestra in Wales

Princess Charlotte joined her family on a visit Cardiff Castle in Wales on Saturday (4 June) in honour of the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The seven-year-old visited performers and crew involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert with her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her older brother Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children tried their hands at conducting the orchestra.

This video shows Charlotte waving her hands and a baton as she gave conducting a go.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.