Princess Kate meets with advisors ahead of launch of new early years campaign

Princess Kate has held talks with her teams of advisers about a new early years campaign she is launching.

The Princess of Wales spoke with eight academics, who represent sectors including neuroscience, psychology, perinatal psychiatry, early years services and policy development, at Windsor Castle to discuss how to give generations of children the best start in life.

“This campaign’s really to try and raise the awareness of the importance of this issue. And it’s sort of what can we do collectively to keep the conversation going and what we do next,” Kate said.

Sign up for our newsletters.