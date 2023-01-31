Kate visits market traders in Leeds to chat about newly launched campaign

Princess Kate paid a visit to market traders in Leeds to discuss her newly launched early years development campaign.

This footage shows Kate meeting with locals at Kirkgate Market on Tuesday, 31 January, to chat about her "life's work."

Her Shaping Us project is aimed at highlighting the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

Launching the long-term project, she said the time from pregnancy to age five "fundamentally shapes" the rest of your life.

She believes this campaign will have a "life changing" impact.

