Wedding held on private Boeing jet for Indian businessman’s daughter

In one of the more unique wedding venues, a couple exchanged vows at 30,000 feet as they married aboard a private Boeing 747 on 24 November.

The Dubai-based couple tied the knot in front of 350 guests as they flew from Dubai to Oman in the private jet of the bride’s father Dilip Popley, a prominent UAE-based businessman.

Guests dressed in traditional Indian attire can be seen celebrating the nuptials by dancing throughout the plane.

Popley is used to taking romance to new heights, having previously married his partner onboard an Air India flight in 1994.