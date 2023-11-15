Timothy West shares heartbreaking update on wife Prunella Scales’ dementia

Timothy West has shared heartbreaking information about his wife Prunella Scales' dementia.

The Fawlty Towers star, 91, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2014 - but her husband says he noticed signs in 2001.

The actor, 89, went to watch his wife in a play in Greenwich when he described seeing Scales behaving "a bit strange" and "not totally with it."

Describing her diagnosis, West said: "We went to see a specialist who said, 'Sorry this is just something which happens to you when you are older and it's not going to get any easier, but you can cope with it. Don't let it get you down.'"