Usain Bolt told to ‘slow down’ his walk as he models at Puma fashion show in New York

Usain Bolt admitted he was told to “slow down” his walk and “enjoy the moment” as he modelled for Puma during New York Fashion Week.

The world’s fastest man wore a smart-looking black suit that featured the sports brand’s logo.

“It’s not my first time, but it’s been a long time, I’m much more confident, it was pretty good,” Bolt said of his performance on the cat-walk.

As he modelled, he pulled out his signature pose for those in attendance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.