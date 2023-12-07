Little boy adorably tustles with Queen over toy dinosaur

This is the adorable moment a little boy tussled with Queen Camilla over a toy dinosaur at the Garden Museum on Wednesday, 7 December.

The monarch was opening Winter Flowers Week in London, a celebration of seasonal foliage, when she befriended the small child who appeared to not want to let go of his plastic pal.

A mini tug-of-war broke out, with the Parasaurolophus appearing to become a broker between what could almost be classed as a royal handshake.

Queen Camilla gently let go, and the pair appeared to part ways amicably.