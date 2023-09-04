Dozens of Corgis gather outside Buckingham Palace in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Corgis from across the UK gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday as owners paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

This Friday 8 September, will mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was well-known for her love of corgis.

Around 20 royal fans and corgi enthusiasts walked with their dogs, who were dressed up in uniforms and tiaras, to celebrate the late Queen on Sunday.

Organiser Agatha Crerer-Gilbert said: “I can’t see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished for her life.”