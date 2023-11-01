Watch: Queen Camilla feeds orphaned baby elephants at Kenya sanctuary

Queen Camilla played surrogate mother to a group of orphaned baby elephants on Wednesday, 1 November, during a visit to a sanctuary in Kenya.

Camilla, who was later joined by King Charles, was in her element as she fed the youngsters formula milk at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park.

The royal couple visited the trust to hear about its work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya, on day two of their state visit.