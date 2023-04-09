Field of adorable corgis battle it out to win Easter racecourse derby

Spectators at Musselburgh Racecourse are used to watching horses flying over the finish line, but this weekend all eyes were on the pitter-patter of corgi feet amid the second annual Corgi Derby.

As many as 14 Pembroke Welsh Corgis battled it out to be first over the line and one special pup named Paddy - in a dark green bib - is thought to be distantly related to a corgi owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, he wasn’t the winner of the derby, with Rodney - in a purple bib - owned by Matt Kendall and Nicole Whiteside from Fife finishing first.

