Footage shows underground machine digging path for HS2 rail project

Newly published footage shows a massive underground tunneling machine dig underneath ancient woodland as part of the HS2 rail project.

This video shows the moment the 125-metre-long boring machine, named Dorothy, broke through the wall to the South Portal on Friday, 22 July.

H2H, the largest infrastructure project in Europe, will connect northern cities with London and Europe via high-speed railways.

“This is, quite literally, a ground-breaking moment”, HS2 Minister Trudy Harrison said of the milestone.

