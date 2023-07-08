A rare deep-sea creature has been filmed swimming in the dark depths of the ocean with an engorged belly, in what is thought to be first-of-its-kind footage.

The gulper eel, which can live up to 2,000ft below the ocean’s surface, was filmed off the coast of Costa Rica swimming with an inflated stomach after tucking into a recent meal on June 20.

Scientists at the Schmidt Ocean Institute piloted a remotely operated vehicle to explore octopuses along the Dorado Outcrop near Costa Rica, the institute said in a news release.

“This is the first time we believe anyone has had an encounter so soon after a meal,” the researchers said.