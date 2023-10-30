Rebecca Loos has spoken out about the reaction her children have had to the Beckham documentary that was recently released on Netflix.

The former personal assistant to David Beckham was embroiled in a celebrity scandal in 2004 after claiming she’d had an affair with Beckham while she was working for him and his wife Victoria.

The claims, which were dismissed by David at the time as “ludicrous”, were addressed in the documentary.

Ms Loos told Good Morning Britain: “My eldest son [said] well, I don’t really know anything about Beckham. It’s not like it’s [Lionel] Messi mummy.”