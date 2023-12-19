Red panda paints letter to Santa Claus with paws at San Francisco Zoo

A red panda at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens embraced its artistic side to celebrate the festive season (18 December).

Tenzing, who has lived at the zoo since 2014, painted using red and green paint while snacking on apple slices.

He can be seen grasping a paintbrush given to him by a zookeeper, sniffing the brush as he dabs red paint on the paper.

The painting created by the panda, titled “Letter to Santa” was then put on display next to a snowman decoration for Tenzing to admire.