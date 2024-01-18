Rare baby rhino birth captured on CCTV at UK safari park

Watch the moment a white rhino gives birth to a baby girl at a UK safari park.

The calf, named Malaika by keepers, arrived in the early hours of 11 January at the West Midland Safari Park.

Footage shows the moment her mother, Keyah, gave birth, as well as Malaika’s first wobbly steps.

“She’ll be keeping warm inside her house for a few weeks until guests will be able to see her bounding around on the safari drive-through,” the park wrote, sharing the video on social media.

The name Malaika means “angel” in Swahili.