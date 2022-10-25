Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:31
Rishi Sunak’s voice compared to Will from The Inbetweeners in hilarious clips
Newly appointed prime minister Rishi Sunak has become the butt of a joke that he sounds just like Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners.
This hilarious compilation video compares Mr Sunak speaking with scenes from the Channel 4 sitcom.
“Someone told me that if you close your eyes, Rishi sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners and now I can’t unhear it,” Times Business columnist Ryan Bourne tweeted.
Main character Will, portrayed by Simon Bird, finds himself sticking out like a sore thumb when he moves from his posh private school to a comprehensive school.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:13
Woman spends 24 hours in dog crate to raise awareness of animal testing
01:37
Snoop Dogg's professional 'blunt roller' reveals just how much the rapper smokes each day
00:54
Hidden Roman road dating back 2,000 years uncovered in Worcestershire
01:04
Woman flies in late grandfather’s restored WWII RAF plane after travelling to UK from Australia
06:05
Rishi Sunak: Who is in the prime minister’s new cabinet?
00:47
Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ by Liz Truss but vows to ‘fix’ errors
03:14
Liz Truss says government acted ‘urgently and decisively’ as she doubles down in farewell speech
04:23
General Election Now: How can the UK force a vote? | You Ask The Questions
02:51
Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s third prime minister this year
00:39
Graham Brady confirms Sunak as new prime minister after Mordaunt drops out of race
01:00
Ukraine: Displaced dogs and cats form orderly queue after feeding station installed in Kramatorsk
02:29
Rishi Sunak promises ‘professionalism and integrity’ as he announces bid to become next PM
02:34
The moment every MP entered Downing Street as Rishi Sunak announces his cabinet
02:42
Ukrainians adapt to life in the dark after Russian strikes destroy energy infrastructure
01:26
Joe Biden gets updated Covid-19 booster vaccine during live briefing
00:35
Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack outside Missouri home
00:35
Man grabbed from behind in street mugging captured on doorbell camera
00:37
Boat engulfed by flames before sinking off coast of Florida
01:01
Donald Trump shows ‘love letters’ exchanged with Kim Jong-Un to journalist Bob Woodward
00:15
Penny Mordaunt named in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet day after pulling out of leadership race
00:35
Amazon driver found dead after suspected dog attack outside Missouri home
01:26
Joe Biden gets updated Covid-19 booster vaccine during live briefing
00:37
Boat engulfed by flames before sinking off coast of Florida
01:46
Polling stations ramp up security as early voting begins in US midterm elections
01:47
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s nine-year prison sentence appeal
00:34
Steve Bannon says Dr Fauci’s entire family will ‘become the hunted’ after midterms
00:47
Dramatic footage shows deadly shootout between San Diego police and armed man
00:55
Biden calls Rishi Sunak becoming next UK PM ‘a groundbreaking milestone’
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:03
Ruben Loftus-Cheek reveals chat with Andy Murray about coping with injury
01:21
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss
01:21
Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as head coach
01:15
Pele celebrates 82nd birthday, tells fans he hopes to be with them for ‘long time’
00:42
Brad Pitt snubs Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle during F1 grid walk
00:33
Formula One pays tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz at American Grand Prix
00:46
Mikel Arteta says he has 'no complaints' after Arsenal drop points against Southampton
01:09
Pep Guardiola left speechless following Erling Haaland’s brace against Brighton
01:57
Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought
01:12
Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View
00:30
Great white shark captured in underwater footage after making 1,100-mile journey
00:45
Clean-up pulls in 10 tonnes of rubbish from Pacific Ocean in shocking video
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
01:18
Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes defends JK Rowling from ‘disgusting verbal abuse’
02:09
Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace co-star pays tribute to actor
01:06
More than 1.5 million lamps lit to celebrate Diwali in Indian city
01:05
Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, Haim and Dita Von Teese for cameos in Midnights music videos
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
04:03
The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’
03:50
Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy
11:14
Industry and This England | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:59
Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture
43:51
Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21