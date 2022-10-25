Rishi Sunak’s voice compared to Will from The Inbetweeners in hilarious clips

Newly appointed prime minister Rishi Sunak has become the butt of a joke that he sounds just like Will McKenzie from The Inbetweeners.

This hilarious compilation video compares Mr Sunak speaking with scenes from the Channel 4 sitcom.

“Someone told me that if you close your eyes, Rishi sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners and now I can’t unhear it,” Times Business columnist Ryan Bourne tweeted.

Main character Will, portrayed by Simon Bird, finds himself sticking out like a sore thumb when he moves from his posh private school to a comprehensive school.

