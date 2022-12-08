Archaeologists excavate 2000-year-old Roman cemetery discovered in Gaza

Excavations have begun in Palestine at the site of a 2000-year-old Roman cemetery.

The site, in the northern Gaza Strip, was first discovered by construction workers on a building site for an Egyptian-funded residential area.

An archaeological excavation project began on Wednesday, 7 December, led by the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Gaza, funded by the French School of Antiquities.

Around 60 graves have been found so far.

Dr. Jamal Abu Raida, Director General of Antiquities said: “A number of archaeological finds have been discovered, including pottery jars [and] glass vessels.”

