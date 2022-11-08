Camilla, Queen Consort's new royal monogram unveiled

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the new monogram which will be used by the Queen Consort.

Camilla’s new cypher will feature on her personal letterheads, cards and gifts.

It has been created by Ewan Clayton, professor of design at the University of Sunderland, who used to be a Benedictine monk, in collaboration with Tim Noad, the artist behind the King Charles III’s monogram.

The King’s cypher is being used on government buildings, state documents and new post boxes.

