Nine-month world cruise passenger gives inside look at room on board

One of the passengers on Royal Caribbean’s ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ has shared an inside look at her room on the boat.

Amike Oosthuizen is just one of those thought to have paid around £48,000 for the 274-day experience, which stops off at 60 countries along the way.

Her room on board Serenade Of The Seas, which she’s sharing with her partner, is similar in style to a hotel room, featuring a double bed, sofa, and small balcony.

The cruise has gone viral on social media with passengers on board documenting their own experiences.