Coronation Street legend William Roache and presenter Matt Baker have been made OBE by King Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The soap star can be seen showing off his award outside the royal residence in Berkshire after the investiture ceremony.

Countryfile presenter Mr Baker said: “It’s a real honour, and to come here to the castle on such a fresh day, I mean it’s absolutely beautiful.”

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot was given a knighthood for services to UK Life Sciences and the response to Covid-19

